COVID-19 uncertainties lead to cancellation of Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show

CADILLAC — Citing uncertainties related to the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the annual Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show announced Monday the event would be cancelled this year.
"As a large multi-generational event that brings people close together, we just couldn’t figure out how to ensure the viability of the event and safety to its patrons," said Joy VanDrie, Cadillac Lakes Cruise event co-chair and Downtown Cadillac Association executive director. "... there are just too many unknowns to further commit to patron health and financial liabilities related to the event."
VanDrie said while going ahead with the cruise, which was scheduled for June 13-14, would undoubtedly have been a boost to downtown businesses, given the current situation, it wasn't clear they'd even have the necessary support or resources to put it on.
"... the event requires at minimum (a) $15,000 budget with over 100 volunteers, and at this time the committee is just too unsure of the revenue and volunteers to pull it off successfully," VanDrie said in a press release about the event's cancellation.
The event committee expressed concern for the area non-profits that rely on the cruise to generate funding support. Those organizations include the Cadillac Jaycees (Coats for Kids fundraiser), Wexford Genealogy Association (operations funding), CAPS Band Boosters and Honors Choir, as well as the Boy Scout Troop No. 125.
"The event will not be able to support these groups like in the past and the committee members hope they are able to obtain funding from other sources," the press release states.
Refunds will be issued to the vendors who have already sent money in, and also to several families that had already paid for memorial or individual trophies.
Depending on when how things go this summer, organizers may offer something at the end of August, but it would be a "very scaled back version of a cruise, fun run or something," the press release states. "... the Committee is not able to commit to that idea at this time though."
Regardless of what happens this year, organizers plan to bring the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show — previously known as Back to the Bricks — back in 2021 for its 10th anniversary.
For more information on past years of the event, go to http://cadillaclakescruise.com/index.php/about-cadillac-lakes-cruise/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.