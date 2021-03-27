COVID-19 variants identified in DHD No. 10 counties

CADILLAC — The B.1.1.7 variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus isn't believed to be more deadly than the original virus, but it is believed to be more contagious.
More people will get sick if the variant starts circulating more widely. With more people getting sick, more hospitalizations and deaths are likely even without an increase in the deadliness of the virus.
Now District Health Department No. 10 is announcing that four out of the department's 10 counties have confirmed COVID-19 B.1.1.7 cases.
The cases were identified through routine active surveillance by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which found five cases in Kalkaska, one in Mecosta, one in Missaukee and one in Wexford.
Michigan and Florida have the highest number of variant cases, with 986 cases in Michigan as of March 25 and Florida at 1,042 cases.
“Now is definitely not the time to relax our prevention efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,‘ said Kevin Hughes, health director for DHD No. 10. “As new cases are climbing and we are all-hands-on-deck to get our residents vaccinated, we urge you to get tested if you have symptoms, and do not wait to hear from us before you isolate if you test positive.‘
The news of the variant comes amidst an ongoing surge in local counties.
On Friday, Wexford County recorded 22 new cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,775. The county has also had 180 probable cases throughout the pandemic, six of which were new on Friday.
Missaukee County added 14 cases and reached a pandemic total of 863 as well as one probable case for a pandemic total of 171.
Also in the DHD No. 10 jurisdiction, Lake County on Friday recorded three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases for a pandemic total of 388 and 24, respectively.
Osceola County, which is in the Central Michigan District Health Department, showed a pandemic total of 1,077 cases on Friday according to state data; if accurate, that's an increase of eight cases based on Thursday's local health department data. CMDHD had not updated the local dashboard as of 6 p.m. Friday.
None of the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area had new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, though the 20 new deaths in Michigan took the state over 16,000 deaths for the pandemic. The state also added 5,030 cases.
Michigan has had 647,899 COVID-19 cases and 16,004 deaths.
DHD No. 10 reminded residents on Friday that important precautions to protect against COVID include:
— Get vaccinated for COVID-19 when available and eligible
— Wear a mask covering your nose and mouth when around others
— Stay six feet apart from others
— Wash hands often
— Ventilate indoor spaces
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to COVID-19, or recently have traveled, get tested. You can find testing locations at www.mi.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 211 or the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, press 1.
