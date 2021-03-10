CADILLAC — COVID-19 variants are being seen in Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare’s chief of medicine said during a press conference Tuesday morning.
“We have seen several of the new variants here in Northern Michigan,‘ Dr. Christine Nefcy said. “We are concerned that those new mutations are more contagious.‘
The presence of new variants in the SARS-COV-2 virus means it remains important that people “stay the course‘ by wearing masks in public, avoiding indoor gatherings, and staying six feet apart from people when they are in public.
Testing for the virus and vaccination against the virus remain key parts of the strategy to fight the novel coronavirus.
“Again, those variants do appear to be more transmissible to you. Some preliminary data shows they may be less responsive to some vaccines. It’s very important that we avoid exposure,‘ Nefcy warned. “The more virus that’s out there, the more opportunity it has to mutate. So continuing to quarantine, when you’re sick and really do everything you can in your power to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to be of utmost importance.‘
Though vaccination remains a critical part of the strategy to combat the virus, Munson hospitals have become less integral to that process; Munson is no longer scheduling first or second-dose clinics because the system isn’t getting vaccine allocations to support additional clinics.
Instead, health departments, primary care offices and pharmacies are taking up the vaccination load as the age requirement for vaccination drops.
District Health Department No. 10 recently lowered the age of eligibility to 50+ and caregivers of people with special or medical needs. Efforts to vaccinate people age 65+ and frontline essential workers are ongoing.
“We are planning larger clinics throughout our district,‘ said Dr. Jennifer Morse, DHD No. 10’s medical director.
Morse also warned residents of vaccine scams. There have been reports in one county of somebody going door-to-door, claiming to be from the health department and offering to sell vaccine.
“The local health department and state health department will never try to sell you anything,‘ Morse said. “If you ever are offered a vaccine for money . . . that it is not a legitimate thing. It is not through the health department.‘
Morse reminded residents that eligible people can sign up for the vaccine at https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/
“If (timeslots) are full, just continue to keep checking,‘ Morse said.
As the age of people who are eligible to get vaccinated gets younger and younger and more of those people are still in the workforce, Morse noted that there are Saturday vaccination clinics almost every week.
“As we get the bigger, more centralized clinics, I think that will help,‘ Morse said. Other vaccine clinics are held with extended hours.
Pharmacies, which are often open later, will also play an important role in vaccinating the workforce.
For industries where the employer coordinates vaccination, that may happen on-site after work or onsite during the workday, such as with teachers or food packaging workers.
“If there’s a large number of individuals, it’s usually smarter for us to go to them,‘ Morse said.
