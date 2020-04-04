COVID-19's impact on one business is personal

LEROY — John Andrzejewski should be outside, laying the groundwork for yards to look green and trim this summer.
Instead, like most of us, he's inside, following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home" executive order, which is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re gonna stand behind her and do it, "Andrzejewski told the Cadillac News on Friday. His family supports the governor's efforts to protect Michiganders from the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that has sickened a million people globally over the past few months and killed more than 50,000.
Following the governor's "Stay Home" order means the business Andrzejewski is part-owner of will lose money.
This is the time when the LeRoy- based business "builds everything up" to pay bills. Around this time of year, Kater Lawn and Snow is usually putting fertilizer down, cleaning up leaves and praparing to mow.
“Normally we’re cutting by the 15th," Andrzejewski noted.
But for Andrzejewski, the COVID-19 outbreak is personal. His business partner, who is also a family member, has the disease.
As of early Friday afternoon, Andrzejewski's business partner was hospitalized with COVID-19 and on a ventilator at Munson Hospital in Cadillac. The Cadillac News is not printing his name at Andrzejewski's request.
Andrzejewski said his family member's ventilator might be removed Friday because his breathing had improved.
"It's just a waiting game," he said.
Emotionally, it's been hard.
"It's been a struggle day-by-day," Andrzejewski said. Visitor restrictions at the hospital due to the contagious disease mean he hasn't seen the family member during his hospitalization.
Andrzejewski said he and his family would support the governor's "Stay Home" order even if COVID-19 weren't personally impacting his family.
Some customers assume that the lawn service company is operational since it's outdoors.
But Andrzejewski, citing Gov. Whitmer, noted that COVID-19 could be spread simply by visiting a gas station.
“It’s gonna be hard for us small businesses but we’ll do our part,‘ Andrzejewski.
