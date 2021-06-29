COVID case numbers continue downward trend

CADILLAC — The influx of new COVID-19 cases in area counties has slowed to a trickle in recent days.
District Health Department No. 10 reported that Wexford County added one new case on Monday, bringing their total number of cases to 2,554, while case numbers in Missaukee and Lake counties remained at 1,268 and 592, respectively.
Central Michigan District Health Department reported no new cases in Osceola County over the weekend, with their total case numbers holding at 1,699.
As of Monday, only one person was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
The total number of deaths in this area attributed to COVID-19 is as follows: 42 in Wexford County, 19 in Missaukee County, 15 in Lake County and 31 in Osceola County.
Vaccination rates in area counties have stagnated recently but public health officials continue to urge people to get immunized.
According to information provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in Wexford County, 49.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 12.5% of people ages 12-15, 30.4% of those 16-19 years old; 27.3% of those 20-29 years old; 37.3% of those 30-39 years old; 44.8% of those 40-49 years old; 57.3% of those 50-64 years old; 76.2% of those 65-74 years old; and 77.6% of those age 75 and older.
In Missaukee County, 46% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 7% of people ages 12-15, 19.1% of those 16-19 years old; 22.4% of those 20-29 years old; 32.4% of those 30-39 years old; 38.2% of those 40-49 years old; 54.5% of those 50-64 years old; 76.6% of those 65-74 years old; and 75.6% of those age 75 and older.
In Lake County, 53.8% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 7.1% of people ages 12-15, 14.4% of those 16-19 years old; 28.7% of those 20-29 years old; 64.7% of those 30-39 years old; 68.1% of those 40-49 years old; 56.7% of those 50-64 years old; 59.8% of those 65-74 years old; and 59.8% of those age 75 and older.
In Osceola County, 41.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 5.1% of people ages 12-15, 17.6% of those 16-19 years old; 16.9% of those 20-29 years old; 23.6% of those 30-39 years old; 29.7% of those 40-49 years old; 47.7% of those 50-64 years old; 65.5% of those 65-74 years old; and 67% of those age 75 and older.
Statewide cases increased by 311 on Monday, and the number of deaths increased by five. According to the state of Michigan website, Monday's daily case count represented new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, June 25. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases was 103 per day. There have been 894,260 confirmed cases statewide and 19,712 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.