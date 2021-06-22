COVID case numbers continue to decline in region

CADILLAC — Wexford and Osceola counties both added new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, although case numbers continue to drop in the region.
According to District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, since Friday, Wexford County added three new cases and Osceola County added two.
As of Monday, confirmed case counts in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties were 2,551, 1,267, 590 and 1,697, respectively. No new deaths were reported in the area.
The peak of daily cases was reached on April 16, when 278 confirmed cases were recorded in the District Health Department No. 10 coverage area. Since that time, case numbers have consistently dropped. On Monday, only two new cases were recorded in the entire health department coverage area, which consists of 10 counties.
The number of patients hospitalized at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital also has steadily decreased, from a spring peak of 19 on March 25 to two on Monday.
At the same time, albeit at a slower rate relative to the decrease in case numbers, the percentage of the population that has received a vaccination continues to climb.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as of Monday 52.29% of residents in Wexford County have received a COVID-19 vaccination. In Missaukee County, 48.85% of the population have received a vaccination. In Lake County, 56.32% of the population have received a vaccination. In Osceola County, 41% of the population have received a vaccination.
Statewide cases increased by 327 on Monday, and the number of deaths increased by 35. According to the state of Michigan website, Monday's daily case count represented new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, June 18. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases was 109 per day. There have been 893,491 confirmed cases statewide and 19,647 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.