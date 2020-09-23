CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee and Lake Counties appeared to have new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, depending on your source.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the local health departments’ dashboards sometimes differ based on the time of day the information was uploaded and the health departments’ verification process. For example, the state may say a COVID-19 patient lives in Wexford County but during contact tracing, nurses may learn the person lives in another county.
Tuesday’s numbers from District Health Department No. 10 have the number of confirmed cases in Wexford County at 105 while the state of Michigan had it at 104 on Monday and Tuesday.
Health department data showed Missaukee County has had 42 confirmed cases (the state says 43, one more than Monday) and Lake County has 32 cases (the state says 31, the same as Monday).
The Cadillac News used the state’s data on Monday because the health department did not update the dashboard (though the department did have data on the homepage).
The health department’s dashboard did not identify any new cases specifically in Wexford, Missaukee or Lake counties on Tuesday.
Central Michigan District Health Department reports 82 cases in Osceola County, the same number the state has.
People are generally contagious for the virus that causes COVID-19 for about 10 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test date. State data shows there are three such cases in Wexford County, three in Osceola County (with one probable case with an onset date within the past 10 days), one in Missaukee County and none in Lake County.
Onset dates rarely always line up with the date that a case is announced due to the time it takes to complete a test and the way cases are reported.
Statewide, on Tuesday there were 117,910 confirmed COVID-19 cases 504 of which were new since the day before. There have been 6,680 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, five of which have been in the Cadillac News coverage area.
