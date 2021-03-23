CADILLAC — More than 100 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded since Friday in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Wexford County saw 59 new cases; that’s the most over the weekend in the newspaper’s coverage area but also among all the counties within District Health Department No. 10. The department also serves Missaukee and Lake counties, among seven others.
Missaukee County also saw dozens of new cases, recording 32 since Friday.
Lake County added six.
The cumulative totals in the newspaper’s DHD No. 10 counties stood at 1,684 in Wexford, 822 in Missaukee and 376 in Lake. There were no deaths in the local counties over the weekend, but hospitalizations rose, reaching 16 at Cadillac Hospital, which is comparable to the pandemic’s second surge in November and December.
In Wexford County, state data has the seven-day average positivity rate at 17.5% as of Thursday, among the county’s highest rates of the pandemic. Missaukee County was at 24.5% while Lake County was at 5.2% and Osceola County was at 8.6%
Osceola County, in the Central Michigan District Health Department, saw 10 new cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,032.
CMDHD said on Monday that the department will take vaccine registrations for people age 16 and up who have underlying medical conditions. For people without medical conditions, the age requirement is 50 and older. Frontline essential workers and prioritized frontline workers are also eligible. So are caregivers of children with special needs.
Online self-scheduling is available at www.cmdhd.org. The health department said if there’s no appointment available, to check back later.
“Clinics for 16-17 year olds with underlying medical conditions are only being offered at select locations — please schedule this appointment separately from others in your household,‘ the department said.
Statewide cases on Monday reached 629,612 and deaths reached 15,903.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.