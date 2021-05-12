By Karen Hopper Usher
Cadillac News
CADILLAC — COVID-19 cases are down from this spring’s surge but still well above the target of 5% positivity rates or less.
Munson Healthcare on Tuesday reported an 11.2% two-week rolling average within Munson communities. Hospitalizations are about half what they were at the spring peak but younger people, including pediatric patients, continue to be hospitalized for COVID-19.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson’s chief medical officer, continued to encourage vaccination and reminded people that vaccination can help prevent variants from developing and spreading.
Though the number of people vaccinated has reached the state’s 55% benchmark and will lead to the re-opening of in-person work later this month, masking is still an important part of the public health equation because people can spread COVID-19 without developing symptoms; moreover, about 1 in 20 people may end up getting the virus even after they’ve been vaccinated; additionally, the positivity rates in the community still high, the risk of exposure is higher.
Wexford County
State data had Wexford County at 2,484 cases on Tuesday, up four since Monday but holding steady if using local health department data (District Health Department No. 10 had not updated the daily infograph at least check Tuesday evening). There was also a discrepancy between local and state numbers for deaths. State data had the number rising by one and reaching 40, while the most recent local data was at 37. The 7-day-average positivity rate was 14.8% and appeared to be on a plateau. The most recent data was from May 9.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 17.5% for teens 18 to 19; 18.8% for people in their 20s; 27.1% for people in their 30s; 35.4% for people in their 40s; 48.8% for people 50 to 64; 70.4% for people 65 to 74 and 72% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 43.2%, The most recent vaccine data was from May 10. The vaccine initiation rate was 49.5%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County added four new cases for a pandemic total of 1,223, according to state data. Deaths held at 16. The positivity rate fell back below 20%, reaching 18.4% as of May 9.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 8.6% for teens 18 to 19, unchanged; 13.8% for people in their 20s; 23.1% for people in their 30s; 28.1% for people in their 40s; 46.3% for people 50 to 64; 71% for people 65 to 74, unchanged and 72% for people 75+, also unchanged. The overall completion rate was 40.7%, an increase of 0.2 since Monday. The initiation rate was 46.2%, unchanged.
Lake County
Lake County cases held at 559. Deaths also held at 14. The positivity rate as of May 9 was 9.3%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 6% for teens 18 to 19; 11% for people in their 20s, up nearly two points; 19.5% for people in their 30s, up more than five points; 24.2% for people in their 40s, also up nearly five points; 40.3% for people 50 to 64; 52.8% for people 65 to 74 and 53.4% for people 75+, unchanged. The overall completion rate was 36.7%, an increase of 1.7. The initiation rate was 42.5%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by five for a pandemic total of 1,612, according to state data. Deaths held at 28. The positivity rate was 12.2% and appeared to be trending downward.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.8% for teens 18 to 19; 10.9% for people in their 20s; 15.9% for people in their 30s; 20.7% for people in their 40s; 37.7% for people 50 to 64; 58% for people 65 to 74 and 60.3% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 32.9%, an uptick of 0.2 since Monday. The initiation rate was 39.4%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 867,341 and deaths reached 18,338. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 52.3% based on MICR data and the completion rate was 43.1%. The 7-day-average positivity rate is 9.8% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 9.
kusher@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.