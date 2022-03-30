COVID cases remain low in area; FDA OKs another COVID booster for 50 and up

CADILLAC — U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to that age group at least four months after their previous booster.
Until now, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said this especially fragile group also can get an additional booster, a fifth shot.
The latest expansion, regardless of people’s health, allows an extra shot to millions more Americans — once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in with its own recommendations. One lingering question is whether everyone who’s eligible should rush out and seek the dose right away.
Everyone eligible for a first booster who hasn’t gotten one yet needs to, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said. But the second booster is only for these higher-risk groups because there’s evidence protection can wane and FDA decided the option “will help save lives and prevent severe outcomes.”
The move comes at a time of great uncertainty. COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after the winter surge of the super-contagious omicron variant. Two vaccine doses plus a booster still provide strong protection against severe disease and death, CDC data show.
But an omicron sibling is causing a worrisome jump in infections in Europe — and spreading in the U.S.
In this area, case numbers and hospitalizations from COVID-19 began bottoming out around the middle of February, and have remained low since that time.
From Monday of last week to this Monday, two area counties reported single-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases: there were seven in Wexford and four in Osceola. Lake County and Missaukee County reported no new cases during that period.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday. Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 24 COVID-19 patients, which is two fewer cases than last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 45 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 253 deaths.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the last COVID-19 death confirmed in any area counties occurred on March 10.
While case numbers have been on the decline in the area for weeks, community transmission levels in Wexford and Missaukee counties continue to be considered “substantial” by the CDC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.