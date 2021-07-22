COVID cases spike slightly in region on Wednesday

CADILLAC — In a possible harbinger of things to come during the next several weeks and months, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the District Health Department No. 10 coverage area spiked on Wednesday.
Since June 1, daily COVID-19 case counts in the area have remained at or below 10 a day, which is a far cry from the worst period of the pandemic, which saw between 100 and nearly 300 cases every day from the end of March to the end of April.
On Wednesday, however, District Health Department No. 10 reported 16 new cases, including one case in Lake County.
Total case counts in area counties are 2,560 in Wexford County, 1,276 in Missaukee County and 596 in Lake County.
Central Michigan District Health Department didn’t have updated numbers for Osceola County, since they’re now following the data publication schedule of the state of Michigan, which updates their website every Tuesday and Friday.
Public health officials expect that numbers in this area will continue to increase as the Delta variant moves through Northern Michigan.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, Chief Medical Officer for Munson Healthcare, said bringing up the immunization rates in the area is key to preventing another wave of COVID cases.
Nefcy said the state lottery initiative so far has resulted in a noticeable bump in vaccination rates statewide and also illustrated that there remains a segment of the population that is still open to be vaccinated but hasn’t yet due to inconvenience, not being concerned about the coronavirus and other factors.
According to information provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in Wexford County, 50.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 15.1% of people ages 12-15, 32.6% of those 16-19 years old; 28.7% of those 20-29 years old; 38.6% of those 30-39 years old; 46.3% of those 40-49 years old; 58.4% of those 50-64 years old; 77.3% of those 65-74 years old; and 78.4% of those age 75 and older.
In Missaukee County, 47.1% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 9.1% of people ages 12-15, 20.8% of those 16-19 years old; 23.3% of those 20-29 years old; 33.9% of those 30-39 years old; 39.8% of those 40-49 years old; 55.3% of those 50-64 years old; 77.1% of those 65-74 years old; and 76.1% of those age 75 and older.
In Lake County, 55% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 8.3% of people ages 12-15, 15.9% of those 16-19 years old; 29.6% of those 20-29 years old; 66% of those 30-39 years old; 69.7% of those 40-49 years old; 58.1% of those 50-64 years old; 60.8% of those 65-74 years old; and 60.8% of those age 75 and older.
In Osceola County, 39.7% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 7% of people ages 12-15, 19.4% of those 16-19 years old; 18% of those 20-29 years old; 24.3% of those 30-39 years old; 30.5% of those 40-49 years old; 48.8% of those 50-64 years old; 66.5% of those 65-74 years old; and 67.6% of those age 75 and older.
