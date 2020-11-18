CADILLAC — Approximately 201 people in the Cadillac News coverage area have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during a 10-day window. That's about a quarter of the total number of cases in the past eight months.
Some of them might be feeling fine—health experts routinely say that as many as 40% of the people who test positive for the virus weren't showing symptoms when they got tested. But for that very reason, there are certainly a lot more people out there who have the virus, even if the testing data doesn't show it.
It can take a couple of days before you are contagious for the virus, and another couple of days after that for you to start having COVID-19 symptoms. Most people are no longer contagious about 10 days after their symptoms first appear, which is called your "onset date." If you don't have symptoms but got tested because you had a close contact with an infected person and you test positive, your onset date is the date you got tested.
The Cadillac News coverage area added more than 50 new cases on Tuesday, with Wexford County gaining 20 newly confirmed cases, Osceola County adding 17, Lake County adding nine and Missaukee County adding eight.
Since the pandemic began, Wexford County has had 391 confirmed cases, 30 probable cases, and 11 deaths. Of the 391 confirmed cases, 94 began in the 10-day window between Nov. 8 and Nov. 17. There are an additional two probable cases in that same window.
The county has also had several COVID-19 deaths in recent days. Five have died at a residential care facility in Wexford County, though District Health Department No. 10 could not identify the building. The five residents who died at the facility were a male in his 80s, two females in their 70s, a male in his 90s and a female in her 90s.
Another woman who recently died of COVID-19 in Wexford County was in her 70s.
Osceola County has had 323 total cases and two deaths. There have been 44 confirmed cases in the Nov. 8-17 window, with 14 probable cases in that window.
Missaukee County has seen 194 total cases, 19 probable cases and one death. There have been 36 in the 10-day window.
Lake County has had 138 confirmed cases, four probable cases and one death. There have been 27 in the 10-day window.
Statewide cases reached 272,034 on Tuesday, with 7,458 new since Monday. Deaths increased by 79, reaching 8,128.
