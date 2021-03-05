CADILLAC — The Wexford County Clerk's Office is closed until further notice due to a positive case of COVID-19 in one of its staff members.
On Thursday, the official Facebook page for Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman stated, "Unfortunately, at this time my office will be unavailable by telephone during the day. If you need immediate assistance, please email clerk@wexfordcounty.org."
Nyman said she and her chief deputy clerk will be working remotely during the day, so if anyone needs assistance, they should use email. With the positive case, Nyman said all other staff was instructed to quarantine.
"The decision was made (Thursday morning to close the office). One employee has tested positive, so the other staff has to quarantine," she said. "Ideally, the other staff can get tested on Sunday or Monday, and if they are negative, they will hopefully come back by Wednesday. It will all be dependent on how long it takes to get results back."
Nyman also said she will come into the office after 5 p.m. to handle the 28th Circuit Court filings. She said once she leaves, the office will be disinfected. Although she doesn't have COVID-19, as confirmed by test results received on Thursday, Nyman said she was advised to continue quarantining.
On Tuesday, Nyman's Facebook page stated, “Due to unexpected circumstances, the County Clerk’s office will be closed until further notice for all appointments. We will remain open to handle Circuit Court filings only, but at this time, they will only be accepted via Dropbox at Security. If you have an appointment scheduled, a member of my staff will be contacting you to reschedule. As a reminder, we do offer several services via email as well. Please visit our website for more information. I’m sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.‘
On Wednesday, Nyman confirmed the closing of the clerk’s office to appointments was COVID-related. She also said three of the five office staff, including herself, were quarantining due to COVID-19-related issues and there was potential the remaining two staff members also would have to quarantine.
