CADILLAC — Developer Robb Munger knows he's a little out of his element with the project he's currently wrapping up at the site of the old Better Bodies Health and Fitness Center.
Nonetheless, he's happy with the investment he's made so far and is excited for what the future has in store.
Tentative plans call for the building, which has undergone about $500,000 in renovations and improvements since last year, to be used as an event center, coffee bar, brewery, and social gathering space featuring several food vendors.
Munger's background is primarily in real estate: within the last several years, he's purchased, renovated and now leases out space in the Cobbs-Mitchell building and old city hall building, both on Mitchell Street.
This project is a little more involved than the previous two.
The old Better Bodies building, located at 412 S. Mitchell St., was purchased by Munger in 2017 after being condemned by the Cadillac fire marshal.
Munger demolished a large portion of the building closest to Mitchell Street. The remaining portion of the original building has been completely renovated, with new plumbing, electrical service and HVAC equipment.
The new building has been dubbed the Cadillac Brews-Coffee House, but Munger's still mulling over what to call the business.
He had planned to open in late November but with restrictions in place and uncertainty widespread in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's decided to hold off until the spring, probably sometime in May.
Munger said his plan is to rent out the main structure as a gathering place for various types of events, including weddings.
With heated floors replacing loud furnace blowers, Munger said the venue will be “modern and unique," with enough space to accommodate 99 patrons at a time. The main structure also features a bar, a kitchen and bathrooms.
Along the north wall of the structure, Munger said he'd like to install beer distillers and hire a local artist to paint a mural behind them.
Outside, two large cargo containers furnished with plumbing and electricity will be used to serve food and beverages to customers. Munger said he may lease these containers out to vendors and he's also planning to bring additional food trucks to the site.
Ultimately, Munger said he'd like to rent the main structure out for weddings and other events.
Considering the wide range of potential uses the building could have, in addition to the limited scope of his expertise in areas such as running a brewery or event center, Munger said he wouldn't be opposed to the idea of leasing the entire facility out.
While the building will be dormant during the winter months, in the spring, Munger said they'll finish a few last-minute details before opening, including adding countertops, bathroom partitions, paint touchups and patio fencing.
Currently, the building is being used as a storage area for Munger's boat.
