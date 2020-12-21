COVID concerns cancel Tight Lines for Troops again

MANISTEE — For the second year in a row, organizers have opted to cancel the annual Tight Lines for Troops event due to the uncertainty created as a result of COVID-19.
The Tight Lines for Troops Board of Directors made the tough decision on Dec. 15 to cancel the 2021 event. In April the board canceled the May 2020 event. The 2020 discussion started in March once things started to get delayed, shut down, and/or canceled due to the global pandemic. With people coming to the event from all over the state, organizers wanted to let people know about the cancelation so if the closures and cancellations weren’t long-term they could plan for other events.
It was a similar situation for the 2021 event.
On the Tight Lines for Troops webpage as well as on its Facebook page, the board of directors said it “agonized‘ over the decision since they had to cancel the 2020 event.
“We have always been proactive in providing a safe and fun event for our veterans, and the only way we feel confident that we can keep our veterans, staff, and volunteers’ safe in this uncertain time is to cancel the event,‘ the board’s comments said.
Tight Lines for Troops Board President Bob Guenthardt said with the number of people that come to the event and the wide range of ages of those people, the board wanted to err on the side of caution. Even with the vaccine for COVID-19 released and starting to be used, Guenthardt said it likely will still be too risky to hold the event. Even in May.
Although the event is nearly six months away, Guenthardt said the board opted to announce the cancellation in December because of the amount of time and effort it takes to put the event on. He said the process for each event starts pretty much right after the last event ends.
“With the amount of people we do, it takes a long time. We start taking applications in May and don’t end that until March,‘ he said. “It is a lot of work. We (the board) meet every month.‘
Considering there are 700 to 800 people who attend the meal after the fishing has concluded and the feeling that the wearing of masks and social distancing will still be needed, Guenthardt said it was just too risky to hold the event.
Again, the safety of everyone involved, including veterans and volunteers, was the driving factor in the cancellation. He did say, however, the event will be back in 2022. The date for the event is always the third Saturday in May.
The mission of the Tight Lines for Troops event is to unite organizations, businesses, sponsors and communities to help provide a free fishing tournament open to all Michigan veterans from all eras, wartime and peacetime. The hope is by bringing veterans together it will build and foster new relationships, help them share their experiences and enjoy fishing in Michigan.
The event also hopes to improve the quality of life for many veterans, reinforce patriotism, educate and bring awareness about the continued need to support and honor those who have defended our country and our freedoms.
For more information, go to tightlinesfortroops.com.
