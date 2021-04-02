REED CITY — COVID-19 has remained an issue for the court system within Osceola County this week.
Last week, it was announced that proceedings in the 49th Circuit Court were canceled due to concerns with COVID-19. For the second week, those concerns will again halt court proceedings Friday.
Last week, Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said his office was closed and the court was adjourned due to four of the five people in his office testing positive for COVID-19, including himself.
He said the afternoon of March 22 and into March 23, he started to feel under the weather. Although his office was closed, he said last week the hope is it will reopen this week. He also said the hope is the court will be back up this week.
His office remained closed this week and the county's website stated it would remain closed until April 5. It also stated the district court and probate/family court were closed until further notice.
