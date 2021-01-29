COVID death in Missaukee County

CADILLAC — Missaukee County has lost an 11th person to COVID-19.
It was the only COVID-19 death recorded Thursday in the Cadillac News coverage area.
There were 19 new COVID-19 cases recorded Thursday across Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties. There were also two new probable cases, one in Wexford and one in Missaukee. Probable cases have not been verified by a positive PCR test.
Wexford County added 12 cases on Thursday and reached a pandemic total of 1,215. The probable case total, which is also cumulative, is 82. There have been 19 COVID-19 deaths among Wexford County residents.
Missaukee County added four new COVID-19 cases and reached a pandemic cumulative total of 539. There have been 130 probable cases and 11 deaths.
Lake County added two cases on Thursday for a pandemic cumulative of 329. Lake County has had 16 probable cases and 10 deaths.
Osceola County added one case, reaching a total of 854. The county has had 22 deaths.
Munson Cadillac Hospital had three COVID-positive patients Thursday.
District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard shows 1,570 vaccines administered to Wexford County residents, with 547 to Missaukee County residents and 393 to Lake County residents. Most of those doses are first doses; DHD No. 10's dashboard shows only 277 second doses administered across the district's 10 counties compared to 11,567 first doses.
State data shows more doses than the local health department, as some people would have been vaccinated through Munson or Spectrum or a pharmacy rather than from the health departments. State data has Lake County at 614 doses administered, Missaukee at 979, Osceola at 1,792 and Wexford at 3,336. Statewide, there have been 854,084 doses administered. There have been 556,109 cases and 14,491 deaths in Michigan as of Thursday.
