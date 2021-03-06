COVID death in Wexford County as cases tick up

CADILLAC — The coronavirus positivity rate in the Cadillac News coverage area appears to be climbing.
That's according to data on diagnostic testing provided by the state and analyzed by the newspaper.
Where last week's positivity rate across Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties was 5.7%, so far for the week ending March 6, it's 6.2%. If the trend holds through the end of the week, it will be first time the four counties' positivity rate climbed over the previous week's rate since the week ending Jan. 9, when the positivity rate was 13.7% compared to the week ending Jan. 2, when it was 10%. The positivity rate had dropped or held steady every week since then, with the weeks ending Feb.13 through Feb. 27 in the 5.7% to 5.8% range.
The plateau and uptick are in keeping with regional trends.
"On average, we actually have seen an increase from last week to this week. Unfortunately, that is the trend in the state right now, is that we're either plateauing or starting to see a slight increase," said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department No. 10, during a panel discussion Friday morning hosted by Spectrum Health. DHD No. 10 is the health department for 10 counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake. "We need to just keep in mind that we need to still be safe and be aware that we could be at a cusp where we could see another increase in cases. We just need to be aware that there still is a pandemic going on and we need to just be cautious."
On Friday, Wexford County recorded the county's first COVID-19 death since January. The new death was the county's 20th.
Three of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area added new COVID-19 cases Friday, with Wexford County tying for the most, at six. The new cases brought Wexford County's pandemic total of confirmed cases to 1,368.
Though Wexford County added the most number of cases on Friday, the county has the biggest population in the newspaper's coverage area and actually is the only county out of the four counties to have a positivity rate that dropped compared to the previous week. Wexford County's positivity rate is 5.9% heading into the weekend.
Osceola County also added six cases Friday, reaching a pandemic total of 929 with a positivity rate of 4.3% (it was 2.6% last week).
Missaukee County added four cases for a pandemic total of 660, with a positivity rate of 13.7%.
Lake County did not add any cases and held steady at 348. However, the county's positivity rate is 4.4%, up from 1.2% last week.
Statewide cases reached 594,765, an increase of 1,486 over the previous day. Deaths are at 15,610.
On Friday, DHD No. 10 said a test message from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services may be causing some confusion about the date of peoples' second dose.
If you're getting vaccinated through DHD No. 10, the health department schedules your second dose when you get your first dose.
"The reminder text (from MDHHS) includes a date that individuals who received their first dose should schedule their second dose by, and many people are misinterpreting the date to mean they are actually scheduled for their second dose on the date provided in the text when that is not the case," DHD No. 10 explained.
People are getting the text messages due to a feature of the state's immunization database; however, locally, second doses have already been scheduled.
"At DHD No. 10, when individuals receive their first dose of the COVID-19, they are automatically scheduled for their second dose right then. Each person is given a card with the date and time they are scheduled for their second dose written on it. Individuals should add that date and time to their calendars and plan to arrive for their second dose at their scheduled time," the department said.
