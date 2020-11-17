CADILLAC — In the past month, the number of COVID-19 cases in District Health Department No. 10 has doubled.
So have the number of deaths in Wexford County. As Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia noted in a briefing for city council on Monday night, over the past month, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County "went from four to 11."
Five of those deaths were newly reported on Monday.
District Health Department No. 10 announced the county's sixth COVID-19 death, a woman in her 90s, on Friday.
The health department doesn't update on Saturday or Sunday, so the five newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Monday include the weekend.
The Cadillac News reached out to the health department about the five new deaths in Wexford County but did not immediately receive a response.
The newspaper's analysis of diagnostic testing data shows that the positivity rate for last week, the week ending Saturday, Nov. 14, was 11.8% for the four counties in the newspaper's coverage area.
Wexford County, the most populous of the four counties in the coverage area, had the lowest positivity rate, though it continues adding dozens of cases.
Since Friday, Wexford County has added 62 new COVID-19 cases, reaching 371 total cases since the pandemic came to Michigan. Probable cases (people who have had contact with a known COVID-19 case and are experiencing symptoms) reached 31.
Wexford County, with 11 deaths, has lost the most people to COVID-19 out of all 10 counties in DHD No. 10's jurisdiction, though it is in the middle of the pack in total number of cases.
Osceola County also lost another person to COVID-19 since Friday. It was the county's second death. Central Michigan District Health Department is showing that Osceola County has now had 306 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, an increase of 17 since Friday.
Missaukee County added 26 new cases, reaching 186 with 19 probable cases and one death, while Lake County added eight new cases, reaching 129, with one death.
The positivity rate, in addition to the overall number of cases, appears to have been doubling.
So far for November, the positivity rate of the four counties combined is 11.7%. It was 4% in October and 1.7% in September. Before this latest surge, the highest positivity rate was in April, at 6.1%. Testing capacity has multipied since then, however; in April, there were 883 tests run for residents of the four counties. In October, it was 6,862. So far in November, there have been 4,515 tests run for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties; 527 of those tests have come back positive.
Michigan has now lost more than 8,000 people to COVID-19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continued urging people to take precaution seriously.
"We beat this virus in the spring by listening to the public health experts, and we can beat it again," the governor said.
On Sunday, Whitmer's administration "issued an epidemic order that limits indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. These steps are what the public health experts say we need to take to avoid overwhelmed hospitals and death counts like we saw in the spring ... We all have a personal responsibility to follow these laws and to do everything we can to protect one another."
On Monday, a second pharmaceutical company announced an effective vaccine could be on the way.
But don't get reckless.
"It’s crucial that we keep our infection rate low so we can save lives and distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible when it’s ready," Gov. Whitmer said.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 264,576 on Monday, an increaseof 12,763 since Saturday. There have been 8,049 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan; 55 are new since Saturday. in the Cadillac News coverage area, there have been 15 COVID-19 deaths.
