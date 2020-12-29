COVID deaths in all local counties over Christmas weekend

CADILLAC — All local counties in the Cadillac News coverage area have lost people to COVID-19 since Dec. 23.
Christmas Eve through Monday, Dec. 28 saw three new COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths there to 16.
Missaukee County and Lake County each had one new COVID-19 death, reaching eight and seven deaths respectively, according to the District Health Department No. 10 coronavirus dashboard.
The Central Michigan District Health Department dashboard, which reports coronavirus cases for Osceola County (among others not in the newspaper’s coverage area), had not been updated as of press time Monday evening.
However, the state of Michigan’s coronavirus dashboard showed a new death in Osceola County, bringing the total there to 17. The newspaper usually relies on local health department dashboards because they provide an extra layer of verification.
Newly confirmed cases were also in every local county.
Osceola County had 16 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 720, according to state data.
Missaukee County added 13 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 409.
Lake County added 9 new cases, reaching 287.
Wexford County, the largest by population of the four counties, added nine new cases over the Christmas weekend and on Monday, reaching 931 total cases.
Lake and Missaukee County also have two new probable cases.
A Cadillac News analysis of the state-provided data on diagnostic testing puts the positivity rate for the week of Christmas (Dec. 20 through Dec. 26) at 9.2% among the four counties.
However, it is likely too soon to know yet what impact holiday gatherings will have had on the area’s positivity rate, as symptoms and testing lag exposure. People who were exposed on Dec. 25 may just be starting to feel symptoms now.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 480,508 on Monday, with 12,089 deaths.
