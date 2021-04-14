LAKE CITY -- Lake City’s 2021 Greatest 4th in the North has been canceled due to safety concerns over the upsurge in local COVID-19 cases.
“As a group, we came to the unfortunate conclusion that we will not be hosting a 2021 Fireworks over Lake Missaukee display or the Greatest 4th Grand Parade this summer,‘ said Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce director, Michelle Reichert.
After meeting with festival committee members and local officials to discuss the logistics of hosting the upcoming celebration within the confines of current health restrictions, the Chamber concluded there was no alternative but to cancel the event.
“This was such a hard decision; our hearts are hurt, but for the good of everyone this was the only decision we could make right now,‘ Reichert said. She said the health and safety of the community, volunteers and vendors along with the many visitors who pack the downtown during the July event, are their top concerns.
The Chamber consulted with the health department before determining the risks to public health outweighed the benefits of holding such a large-scale event.
“The health department has been very respectful of the hard decisions we have had to make and advised us that with all the uncertainties or possible changes in restrictions, no one knows what we would be dealing with closer to the date or what guidelines would be in place at that time,‘ Reichert said. “Not being able to look into the future we did not feel comfortable moving forward,‘
Recent health data available through MI Safe Start Map, one of the state’s several COVID-19 dashboards, puts Missaukee County higher than Wexford County for positivity rates. On April 8, the 7-day average positivity rate was 29.1% compared to 17.9% on March 8.
The board also weighed the financial costs associated with putting on the event. Organizing a celebration like the Greatest 4th in the North takes months of planning, securing donations and money from businesses as well as obtaining licenses, recruiting volunteers and forging community partnerships.
“Relying on the sponsorship funds of local businesses who have been hit the hardest this past year was just not possible,‘ Reichert said. “This decision was based on community safety as our number one goal, but the Chamber is not in the position to take on the financial burdens, upfront costs, nor are not willing to make the ‘ask’ of our business owners who have felt the pain this last year to come forward and donate funds.‘
Lake City Mayor Brad Seger said the City wants to avoid a super spreader event that threatens the lives of its people.
“People have to put themselves in the Chamber’s shoes, these are tough decisions but usually people don’t have all the information,‘ Seger said. “In the past, at least last year, I was all for everything. But with this spike in COVID, it’s better to be safe than sorry.‘
Asking businesses already struggling to survive to help fund the fireworks show is not viable, Seger added.
“It’s tough for them, and people just pack into Lake City for the fireworks and the parade,‘ Seger said. “If there was an outbreak ... whoa.‘
The mayor said for as many people who will be disappointed about the decision to cancel the July 4th event, there will be those who are happy about the decision, given rising concerns about COVID.
“I am sad, because it’s been forever, it’s just a huge thing but we really care about the elderly people and if this kills anybody else, especially from everybody getting together for that big event, then I myself would feel horrible,‘ he said.
Sylvia Vanleeuwen runs the Lake City Taphouse and agrees with the decision. She and her husband, who ended up in the hospital, recently recovered from COVID, as did many of her employees.
“I’m sorry, my honest reaction is, I am not upset at all,‘ Vanleeuwen said. “I’m responsible for my investment, not the Chamber. The Fourth of July is not canceled, and we’re going to have to come up with creative ways as a community to have fun without endangering people. I think it’s going with the rhythm of what’s happening right now, it is what it is.‘
Vanleeuwen said she plans some events at the Taphouse to celebrate the 4th of July.
“I want to get with other business owners and say, ‘OK, what is business going to do during the 4th of July?’ People still own cottages up here, we have this beautiful lake, and summer weather, people are going to be here,‘ she said. “The difference is they’re going to not be hoarding around the lake during the Fourth of July fireworks, or at the parade, nor standing six feet apart, not wearing a mask, and then coming into these businesses. There’s no point in packing everybody in here and then a week later have everything shut down because you didn’t take any precautions. It doesn’t make sense to me but I’m, I think in a different way, I guess,‘
While the parade, fireworks and children’s day events are all canceled, Reichert they are still going to focus on trying to do smaller, safe events for residents and visitors throughout the summer. The Lake City Athletic Boosters still plan to host their 5K run on July 3.
Acknowledging the disappointment of those who looked forward to the annual event, Reichert encouraged the community to continue to build each other up and not look for ways to tear down any one person, organization or group she was saddened by the reaction of some to the news of the cancellation on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
“I’m getting beat up pretty bad right now on social media,‘ Reichert said.
She said she understands residents’ frustrations and disappointment because the event is a tradition for many in the area.
“Sometimes harder decisions have to be made for the greater good of all,‘ Reichert said. “While we are more disappointed than anyone by this decision, we know that with the love and support of Missaukee County residents and the many annual visitors we will return bigger and better when the time is right.‘
