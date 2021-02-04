Even when it comes to COVID-19 relief funding for schools, there are winners and losers.
A recent Bridge Michigan analysis by Ron French found funds received and expected to be received by Michigan school districts in federal COVID relief can vary by more than 100-fold on a per-student basis.
Cumulative federal aid allocated to Michigan districts in two stimulus packages passed by Congress in 2020, totaling more than $1.8 billion, averages $1,272 per student. But Bridge’s analysis found the per-pupil amounts ranged wildly, from $13,232 per student in Flint City School District to $69 per student in Northville Public Schools in Wayne County.
There are 189 school districts and charter schools receiving federal relief funds equivalent to more than $2,000 per student, and 41 getting less than $200 per student. The reason: School COVID relief funding that passed Congress in 2020 was tied to Title I guidelines, which provides funds to help low-income students, French reported.
Even though learning loss is expected to be greater among low-income students, some Michigan school leaders are grumbling about disparities in federal COVID relief, arguing that affluent schools faced some of the same costs associated with the pandemic as districts in poor communities, according to the Bridge report.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said at the end of the day everyone can agree that it costs more to educate students during a pandemic. She also said equitable funding of schools is not a new debate.
"I would argue in Northern Michigan, we have costs that are unique to our geography like large transportations costs, accessibility to reliable internet for our students and high rates of poverty," she said. "There are many nuances in education like special education costs and English Language Learner costs; the funding formula is broken."
For that reason, Brown said the focus shouldn't be just on districts getting equitable shares of COVID relief dollars alone, but the bigger picture of education funding reform.
At Pine River Area Schools, superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said he was glad to see the federal and state governments believe there is a need for augmenting school funding during the pandemic. Like Brown, he said his district has seen an increase in cost for technology, supervision, and other curriculum-related costs.
He also said educating kids at home who have chosen a virtual pathway and reaching out to students in quarantine is not an easy task for a small, rural district. Without additional funding, Lukshatis said it would mean a meager attempt, at best, to rise to the challenges COVID-19 has given districts.
"Each student is unique and providing opportunities for all kids, face-to-face or online simply requires quality resources, something that cannot be accomplished without funding. While the distribution does not seem to take into account our remote location — added transportation and technology issues — we are glad that schools are being recognized as having a need to provide more than ever in these uncertain times," he said. "Our kids need our best. We want to really look at this funding as a district and decide what the biggest return on investment is for Pine River."
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said the COVID money his district received has been spent on technology. He said roughly 20% of the district's students have opted for virtual learning. He also said transportation cost has increased for his district because of an additional bus run.
The increased need for personal protective equipment such as masks as well as cleaning supplies also is added costs to his district and all districts.
"We have known for a long time have known the way the money is disseminated in Northern Michigan is not OK," he said. "The fairest way to do it is on a per-pupil basis. We may benefit in one way but not in others."
In Morrow's mind, funding for education needs to be looked at so all students — regardless of their zip code — are treated equally. Currently, it is not set up that way.
Brown said the Michigan School Finance Collaborative in 2018 and the Michigan Education Finance Study in 2016 both called for reform and formula-based funding for K12 schools allocating more dollars to schools based on student needs including categories like special education, poverty, transportation, English Language Learner, rural, etc.
She said she believes there is an opportunity to provide all students in Michigan a more equitable education by reimagining how schools are funded.
"It should not matter where you live in Michigan; all students and families should be ensured access to an education that allows children to thrive," she said.
Marion Public Schools Superintendent Steve Brimmer agreed with his colleagues that school funding inequities are not new. He also said the current funding system needs to be addressed and a good place to start would be the two recent studies that have shown the problems with school funding in Michigan.
Mesick Superintendent Scott Akom said Michigan needs to re-evaluate educational funding in its entirety. Educating students during a pandemic has caused districts to look at things differently, according to Akom. The pandemic has caused the district to reorganize, restructure and rethink many parts of the school day and instruction.
Somethings implemented have been improvements and those things will remain. The pandemic has forced change and challenged educators to think differently, Akom said. It also may be the right time for lawmakers to do the same.
"This is an opportunity for our lawmakers to think differently and implement change, to create equitable funding and opportunities for all of our students," he said.
