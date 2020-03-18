CADILLAC — The Munson Healthcare hospitals in Traverse City and Gaylord have confirmed cases of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus), Munson announced late Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, there are no confirmed cases in Cadillac.
Munson Cadillac's chief medical officer has previously said he would be shocked if the disease never comes to Cadillac and that people in Cadillac had been tested for COVID-19.
It's the physicians that determines which patients will be tested, as a state lab and private labs are performing the tests. On Monday night, Munson Healthcare was notified two patients tested and treated at Munson Healthcare facilities have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
"One patient was screened and tested at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and the other at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord. The safety precautions recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization were followed in treating both of these patients," the healthcare system announced in a statement.
Munson is notifying the staff that cared for the patients.
"Employee Health and each county’s local health department are monitoring these patients now, who both exhibited mild symptoms, and determining patient contact in an effort to reduce possible spread," Munson said.
Munson says they're monitoring the situation and that patients, staff and community is their top priority.
"Now more than ever it is imperative for the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene to help prevent further spread," Munson said.
