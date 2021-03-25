CADILLAC — As Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, the local health department on Wednesday called out Wexford County in particular for rapidly climbing cases.
Workplaces and schools are experiencing outbreaks that then spread to household contacts, District Health Department No. 10 said.
“From March 1 through March 23, there are 340 confirmed cases compared to 138 in the month of February and 287 in the month of January. Many of the cases are from outbreaks where the virus is then spread to household contacts,‘ the department said in a news release Wednesday, later clarifying with the Cadillac News which types of outbreaks are most common in the county.
Health Officer Kevin Hughes issued a statement acknowledging that people are tired of taking precautions against COVID-19 but urging residents to continue masking, social distancing, washing hands often, avoiding large crowds and to get vaccinated.
“No one typically admits to not following the prevention guidance, but we frequently get reports that people are out in public in large gatherings without masks and not social distancing. It only takes a single instance of not doing what you should do to get infected,‘ Hughes said. “We recognize everyone has COVID fatigue, but we still need to follow the prevention guidance, including getting vaccinated, for a bit longer.‘
Of the 16 COVID-19 deaths recorded Wednesday in Michigan, two were in the Cadillac News coverage area; Missaukee and Wexford counties each had one COVID-19 death recorded on Wednesday. It was Wexford County’s 22nd COVID-19 death and Missaukee County’s 12th.
Wexford County added 37 confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,725; even more cases are likely in the coming days, with 24 probable cases added on Wednesday for a pandemic total number of probable cases in Wexford County at 172.
Missaukee County added 14 confirmed cases and reached a pandemic total of 838.
Lake County added five cases and reached 382.
Osceola County saw 17 new cases on Wednesday and reached a pandemic total of 1,051.
State data on positivity rates typically lags a couple of days behind the case totals, but the most recently available data shows positivity rates generally climbing in local counties with seven-day averages at 19.6% in Wexford County, 23.3% in Missaukee County, 7% in Lake County and 10.9% in Osceola County.
Statewide cases climbed by 4,454 and reached a pandemic total of 637,645 confirmed cases. Deaths reached 15,935.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.