COVID leave policy on Wexford board agenda again

CADILLAC — COVID-19 has changed a lot of things in Wexford County since March 2020 and on Wednesday the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be discussing COVID-related leave.
In March 2020, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act created 80 hours of paid leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19 for eligible employees. There were 34 Wexford County employees who used 1,431 hours of COVID leave in 2020. As part of the FFCRA, this leave was terminated on Dec. 31, 2020.
With no COVID-related leave mandated by the federal government in 2021, the commissioners decided to provide it to increase the stability of county operations and increase the safety of employees and the general public. As a result, an additional 80 hours of COVID-related leave was approved for eligible employees. There were 51 Wexford County employees who used 2,130 hours of COVID leave in 2021.
At a recent department head meeting, it was noted that COVID will be with us for some time to come, and that quarantine recommendations/requirements may change, according to information in the Dec. 1 meeting’s agenda packet.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the commissioners are scheduled to discuss COVID leave again.
“We want people to stay home if they are exposed to prevent the spread,” she said. “The HR committee approved it, but we will see what happens Wednesday.”
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
