CADILLAC — Wexford County is seeing a spike in COVID cases and has health officials asking residents to remain vigilant about taking safety precautions.
"We all have to do our part to follow the numbers and pay attention to the numbers. As we can see in Wexford County. We've had a substantial increase that has come from a variety of places," said DHD No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor. "That should be an indicator to be more cautious."
In Wexford County alone, there have been 260 confirmed and probable cases reported in the past three weeks, a 53% increase over the previous three-week period (Feb. 2 to Feb. 23), when there were 121 confirmed and probable cases. About 4% have come from four other workplaces or school outbreaks
Cadillac Casting has been hit particularly hard by the recent spread of COVID, leading to a temporary shutdown of the plant.
Kyle Klein, President of Cadillac Casting, confirmed numerous people in the plant have tested positive for the virus, including himself.
Klein said he has not been in direct contact with the Health Department, but CCI's Health, Safety and Environmental manager contacted the health department with the first case.
"They are sharing updates and are in daily communications," Klein said. He said CCI had shared its safety protocols with the health department. "(The health department has) been very appreciative of the information we have shared and have been complimentary on what our protocols are."
The health department has a policy of not naming businesses tied to outbreaks if they aren't a public facility.
"This is out of respect for the business and their employees' privacy," the department said in an emailed response to questions from the Cadillac News about a rumored outbreak.
While the state does have an outbreak reporting dashboard, "Outbreaks posted to the website in that chart are reported to MDHHS in a Weekly Situation Report from the local health departments. Outbreak location is not part of the report," Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin said in an email. "I suggest reaching out to local health departments to discuss the outbreaks they may be experiencing in those types of businesses/venues. This information is gathered to determine what types of businesses/venues are experiencing outbreaks, but not the specific businesses/venues as local public health would provide any investigation or assistance needed to those entities."
Businesses may choose to disclose the outbreak to the broader public, but the local health department won't.
"The health and well-being of our people and community have been at the forefront of everything the company has done," Klein said.
The impact of a single workplace outbreak can be widely felt in the community, though related cases won't be considered part of the outbreak.
For example, if mom got COVID-19 at work and came home and gave the virus to dad and child, those two additional cases would be considered household cases and wouldn't be counted against mom's workplace, the health department said in a subsequent phone interview. If dad gets people at his employer's office sick and the child gets people at school or daycare sick, those are all separate outbreaks.
That's not to say that the department isn't trying to connect the dots between outbreaks, but sometimes the data simply isn't available, DHD No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor said.
A workplace outbreak is when two people who are connected to each other both get the virus.
"Any other people that are positive because they were in close contact with those people are connected to that outbreak, (but) if they take it home with them, and they pass it on to their family members, their family members are not added to the outbreak numbers. They are considered household contacts," Taylor explained.
If you are going out in public, continue following the protocol of social distancing, masking, washing your hands and avoiding large crowds, Taylor said.
"We can see the numbers will go down but then they turn around and go right back up so. And we're seeing that in Wexford," she said.
Within all of the health department's jurisdiction, there were "13 ongoing outbreaks (ongoing is until the outbreak is resolved meaning no new cases within 28 days) in the following settings: college, K-12 school, a jail, an AFC home, four office settings, three manufacturing/construction settings, sports team, and two restaurants (employees). Counties affected are Mecosta, Kalkaska, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Newaygo, Wexford, and Missaukee," before March 11. Since that date, "there have been seven new outbreaks identified in our jurisdiction including two jails, two manufacturing/construction settings, one sports team, one worksite, and one K-12 school. There may be additional outbreaks that have not been named yet as they are being looked into. Counties affected are Mecosta, Kalkaska, Newaygo, Missaukee, and Wexford."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.