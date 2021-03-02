CADILLAC — The average COVID-19 positivity rate for the four counties in the Cadillac News is holding steady for the third week in a row.
For the weeks ending Feb. 13 and 20, the percentage of tests coming back positive for the novel coronavirus among the four counties was 5.8%. For the week ending Feb. 27, it was 5.7%, according to the newspaper's calculations based on state-provided data.
That figure, however, is an average of the four counties. The counties themselves have a widespread, with both Lake and Osceola counties falling below community spread at 1.2% and 2.6% respectively. Meanwhile, Wexford County, as the area's biggest county in terms of population, was closest to the average, at 7.6%. Missaukee County has a positivity rate of 11.2%.
At positivity rates above 5%, according to the World Health Organization, cases are likely being missed because not enough people are being tested and quarantined.
All four counties added COVID-19 cases over the weekend or on Monday.
In keeping with the positivity rates, Lake and Osceola counties each added one case, while Wexford and Missaukee counties added cases in the double digits.
Wexford County added 13 cases and Missaukee County added 10 confirmed cases.
Confirmed cases are cases that have been verified via a test result, while probable cases are people who have symptoms and contact with a known case. Missaukee County also added three new probable cases.
Pandemic totals for the four counties reached 1,351 in Wexford County, 646 in Missaukee County, 343 in Lake County and 915 in Osceola County.
There were no new local deaths. Statewide COVID-19 deaths reached 15,534 as statewide cases reached 589,150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.