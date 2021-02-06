CADILLAC — The coronavirus positivity rate for the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area appears to be dropping once again.
If the trend holds through the weekend, it will be the fourth-straight week of dropping positivity rates.
Positivity rates are the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive and are an indicator of how widespread the virus is within a community. When it's above 5%, according to the World Health Organization, it can be an indicator that not enough people are getting tested to capture every case.
According to Cadillac News calculations, on Friday the positivity rate for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 6 appeared to be 7%. Rates have been dropping since the week ending Jan. 9, when the positivity rate was 13.7%. The highest weekly positivity rate for the second wave of COVID-19 among the four counties was the week of Nov. 28, at 16.5%.
In addition to a dropping positivity rate, fewer people have been getting tested in recent weeks.
The peak for testing among the four counties was the week of Nov. 21, when 2,520 tests were run for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties. Nearly a thousand fewer tests were run for the week ending Jan. 30. There were 1,654 tests run and the positivity rate was 7.6%.
For the week ending Feb. 6, so far Lake County has the lowest positivity rate at 1.1%. Osceola County is at 10.3%, while Missaukee was at 7.4% and Wexford was a 7.9%.
Wexford, Lake and Missaukee counties all recorded new cases on Friday, while Osceola County held steady.
Missaukee County added four new cases Friday, the most out of the three counties. The county's cumulative pandemic total stood at 545. Lake County added two cases and reached a pandemic total of 332 while Wexford County added one new case and reached a pandemic total of 1,259. Osceola County held at 875. There were no new local deaths recorded on Friday.
Statewide cases reached 566,630. There were 19 newly recorded deaths for a total of 14,797 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.