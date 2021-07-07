COVID positivity rates in area drop below 1% but vaccination efforts hitting wall

CADILLAC — Only six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northern Michigan over the long holiday weekend.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, Chief Medical Officer for Munson Healthcare, said the 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate in Northern Michigan has dropped to under 1%.
This is great news but as Nefcy and others cautioned during a virtual press conference held Tuesday, with the delta variant of the coronavirus making its way through the U.S., we're not out of the woods quite yet.
Nefcy said the delta variant has been detected in around 20% of new cases in the U.S. The variant has been detected in about 90% of new cases in the U.K., where it originated, and Nefcy said they expect a similar spread trend in this country.
What makes the delta variant especially worrisome to public health officials is that it is 40-60% more contagious than the alpha variant, which itself was about 50% more contagious than the "wild" coronavirus in its original form.
In addition, Nefcy said the delta variant has been shown to lead to more hospitalizations and while vaccines still are highly effective against it, efficacy reductions of 1-6% have been observed.
Increasing the vaccination rate remains the key to preventing another surge of COVID-19 cases, but public health officials are finding their message less and less convincing to the remaining segment of the population that has yet to receive one.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District No. 10 Health Department, said based on recent survey results, of the 30% of the population that still has not received a vaccination for any number of reasons, around 30% have indicated they'll never receive one under any circumstances.
"We're working against a group that can't be convinced," Morse said. "You can only do so well with those limitations."
Morse added that they'll continue reaching out to those who might be swayed toward vaccination to bring the rate up.
During the press conference, someone asked about the possibility of vaccine boosters being issued at some point. Nefcy said researchers have tested the antibodies of the first people to take the vaccine and have found they're still effective at fighting off the virus several months later. If evidence presents itself that efficacy starts to decline, Nefcy expects a booster could be issued soon afterward.
Another person asked about how familiar scientists are with mRNA vaccines and about the perception that it's a new technology. Nefcy said mRNA vaccine research has been around for a long time but is very expensive. The public health emergency brought on by the coronavirus made funds for mRNA research much more accessible than they previously had been, she said.
"But the efficacy and safety of the vaccines is well known," Nefcy said. "And there is more and more data as time goes on to support that."
Given the existence of the delta variant, Nefcy said she expects that there very well could be another COVID surge sometime in the future, perhaps when the weather gets colder and people begin to spend more time inside. She said the Munson system remains prepared to treat an influx of patients if that occurs.
Since June 30, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has not seen a single hospitalization for COVID-19, although other hospitals in the system have. Of those who've been hospitalized, 90% were not vaccinated.
Another topic of discussion during the conference were so-called "long-haulers," who report lingering COVID-19 symptoms for some time after they've recovered from the worst of the illness.
From what they know so far, Nefcy said it appears around one-third of all patients, regardless of how severe their initial illness was, will develop lingering symptoms ranging from extreme fatigue, headaches and dizziness to chest pain and shortness of breath.
Unfortunately, there is no way to know at this time who may be more at risk of developing such symptoms, since there doesn't seem to be any correlation with the severity of the illness, Nefcy said.
For that reason and others, it's remains a good idea for people who are not vaccinated to wear masks in public. The World Health Organization even suggests immunized people wear masks when they're in crowded areas.
According to District Health Department No. 10, Missaukee and Lake counties both added new cases over the weekend — two in Missaukee County and one in Lake County. Wexford County didn't add any cases and according to Central Michigan District Health Department, neither did Osceola County.
Total case counts in area counties as of Tuesday are as follows: 2,556 in Wexford County, 1,271 in Missaukee County, 594 in Lake County and 1,699 in Osceola County.
No new deaths have been reported in the area for some time. In the four counties that the Cadillac News covers, local health departments report that a total of 107 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began — 42 in Wexford, 19 in Missaukee, 15 in Lake and 31 in Osceola.
Statewide cases increased by 438 over the weekend, and the number of deaths increased by 21. According to the state of Michigan website, the deaths announced Tuesday included 16 deaths identified during a vital records review. Over the four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday), the average number of new confirmed cases was 107 per day. There have been 895,395 confirmed cases statewide and 19,775 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
