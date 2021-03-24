CADILLAC — COVID-19 cases are steeply rising in Munson Healthcare’s region, the system’s chief doctor said in a news conference Tuesday.
Among all Munson counties, the positivity rate is 7.3%, up 2% from last week.
State data suggests it’s even worse in Wexford and Missaukee counties. Michigan’s MI Safe Start Map puts Wexford County at 17.6% for a seven-day average as of March 21; Missaukee County is at 23.2%.
Lake County is close to Munson’s average, at 7.4% while Osceola County is at 9.7%.
During a Munson-hosted news conference, District Health Department No. 10’s medical director Dr. Jennifer Morse said the department’s communities are seeing “Many facility outbreaks; jails, workplaces, some schools.‘
Compared to recent days, however, Wexford County and Missaukee County had a mild day Tuesday in terms of new COVID-19 cases.
Wexford County had four newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and four probable cases. The county’s pandemic total was 1,688 for confirmed cases and 148 for probable cases.
Missaukee County added two confirmed cases and reached a pandemic total of 824.
Lake County added one confirmed and one probable case and reached pandemic totals of 377 and 23, respectively.
Osceola County added two cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,034.
To compare, on Monday the three-day total number of new cases in the Cadillac News coverage area was over 100 cases.
Hospitalizations at Cadillac Hospital dropped slightly from 16 to 15 on Tuesday.
There were no new local deaths recorded on Tuesday, though the state as a whole added 16, eight of which were identified through a review of vital records. That brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan to 15,919.
Statewide cases climbed by 3,579 and reached a pandemic total of 633,191.
District Health Department No. 10 announced on Tuesday that the department’s offices in all 10 counties would re-open to the public on Wednesday, March 24.
“Please wear a mask, social distance, and do not enter if you are sick. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you,‘ the department said.
