CADILLAC — One Munson infectious disease physician says the current COVID-19 surge in the region is "as bad as it's ever been."
"This thing is raging right now, and that's for a couple of reasons," said Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease physician for Munson Healthcare.
The number one reason is the spread of SARS-COV-2 variants in Michigan; the state has the second-highest number of variants in the U.S., with the B.1.1.7—otherwise known as the United Kingdom variant—dominating in Michigan, Ledtke said.
A state monitoring program tests a small percentage of cases for variants.
"We don't actually know how widespread this is but we suspect that it's very widespread," Dr. Ledtke said.
Then when restrictions loosened in March, the combination between the widespread variant and more socializing indoors led to an active surge in Michigan, Dr. Ledtke said.
"In some ways it's almost like a new pandemic," Dr. Ledtke said.
That's because the B.1.1.7 variant behaves differently than the "wild-type" novel coronavirus.
"It's about 50 to 75% more contagious than the non-mutated strain," Dr. Ledtke explained.
In a population that can't be vaccinated—young people under the age of 16 or people under the age of 50 who only recently were eligible for vaccination—the variant spreads rapidly.
It is even more critical that everybody who can be vaccinated does get vaccinated.
"We will need higher numbers of community members protected with a vaccine to reach herd immunity," Dr. Ledtke said.
Michgan's previously stated goal was 70% of the vaccine-eligible population. But Dr. Ledtke said highly contagious viruses—such as Measles–require vaccination rates between 90 and 95% to prevent the disease from spreading.
Dr. Ledtke said one possible explanation for why Michigan is being hit so hard by COVID-19 at the moment is that earlier in the pandemic, fewer people got sick and built protection against the virus.
"What we'll likely see in the coming weeks to months is that this scenario in Michigan is going to spread kind of throughout the country," because of how few younger people are vaccinated, Dr. Ledtke said.
The B.1.1.7 variant is also the reason for the recent increase in the number of days people who have been exposed to the virus should quarantine.
"The UK variant, in particular, seems to release virus at higher amounts and potentially for longer than the native or non-mutated strains, so patients could potentially be contagious for longer than they would typically be," Dr. Ledtke said. And patients might not know they are contagious. "One of the things that are trying to prevent is somebody who could potentially still be contagious, and be spreading this without knowing."
When the week started, Munson officials reported a positivity rate among Munson Healthcare communities at 17.5% with 85 patients hospitalized across the Munson system as of Tuesday morning'; by Thursday it had fallen slightly to 83.
The people getting sick and needing hospitalization are younger than they were in the fall, but the number of people who are getting sick is higher.
"We are directly attributing that to the success that we've had in vaccinating our older patients," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief of medicine.
