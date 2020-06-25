COVID testing clinic coming to Cadillac

CADILLAC — A free community COVID-19 testing clinic is coming to Cadillac next week.
From 2-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Baker College of Cadillac, 9600 E. 13th St., is hosting the clinic in its parking lot. The clinic is a collaboration between the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, District Health Department No. 10, local law enforcement, emergency management, and the college.
If a person wants to get the free test they need to be 18 or older and bring a picture ID. No appointment is necessary and it is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Although the clinic is being held in Cadillac and Wexford County, it is open to everyone, including those in surrounding counties.
The free tests are not limited to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 and are only testing to determine current COVID-19 status. The clinic is not doing antibody testing. The testing method is a nasopharyngeal swab, which is a long cotton-tipped swab that is inserted into the nose. The test results will take 7-9 days and each person who is tested will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain their results.
A person will only be contacted by the health department if their results are positive for COVID-19.
For more information call (231) 305-8659 or email info@dhd10.org.
