COVID testing clinic coming to Cadillac

CADILLAC — A free community COVID-19 testing clinic is coming to Cadillac next week.
From 2-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Baker College of Cadillac, 9600 E. 13th St., is hosting the clinic in its parking lot. The clinic is a collaboration between the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, District Health Department No. 10, local law enforcement, emergency management, and the college.
If a person wants to get the free test they need to be 18 or older and bring a picture ID. No appointment is necessary and it is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Although the clinic is being held in Cadillac, it is open to everyone regardless of where they live.
The free tests are not limited to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 but do only test to determine a person's current COVID-19 status. The clinic also is not conducting antibody testing.
The testing method for the COVID-19 test is a nasopharyngeal swab, which is a long cotton-tipped swab that is inserted into the nose. The test results will take 7-9 days and each person who is tested will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain their results.
A person will only be contacted by the health department if their results are positive for COVID-19.
District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said the National Guard is providing the actual testing services and not the health department. She said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has implemented the increased testing effort in communities where it was previously limited due to various factors including lack of testing supplies.
"There is an effort for the pop-up test sites and this is one. We are planning for sites in other counties in our 10 county jurisdiction," she said. "We have tentative dates for additional counties but the sites need to meet specific requirements including easy access to enter and exit, restrooms, and access to water."
Taylor also said the health department is working at finding locations within its other member counties and once the locations are finalized more testing sites will be announced. The Wexford County site is only the third testing location announced within DHD No. 10 with the first occurring in Newaygo County and the second occurring Thursday and Friday in Manistee County.
In Newaygo County, Taylor said there were 223 people were tested during the two days, but data for Manistee County wasn't known as the site was still in operation.
When it comes to the test itself, Taylor said it is a quick, well-organized, and well-orchestrated process. Once the swab is taken, she said it is put into a sample bottle, labeled, and prepared for shipping.
The testing next week is not going do antibody testing and Taylor said having that type of testing in the future has not been discussed by the health department. She added that typically it's something done by hospital systems.
For more information call (231) 305-8659 or email info@dhd10.org.
