Much like how COVID-19 can lead to life-threatening sickness in some people and non-existent symptoms in others, the virus's impact on small businesses is dramatically wide-ranging and unpredictable.
Some small businesses have experienced a plethora of negative side effects associated with the virus; others are positioned to benefit immensely from the pandemic; still others are somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.
Lake City Floor Covering owner Chuck Flint is in a unique situation.
As the owner of six businesses, he didn't worry too much about any of the hurdles COVID-19 threw at businesses during 2020. He said with six businesses and only one other person helping him, to say he was busy would be an understatement. In addition to the flooring business, Flint said he owns a sawmill and pawnshop.
As for the flooring business, Flint said 2020 has been pretty busy. He is not sure why things seemed to be so busy but with only one person helping him to install it has been hard to get ahead.
"We can't find any good installers so that is the problem for me," he said. "We have to install ourselves."
When it comes to government assistance that was given to small businesses to help during the pandemic, Toy Town of Cadillac owner Thaddaeus Gommesen said he never got any assistance. He didn't get any grants or any loans. He said he was on a list to look at loans with bankers, but those funds were gone within 48 hours.
While he doesn't fault anyone for getting assistance, Gommesen said the less he knows the better.
"It was great that people were able to get help, but it is frustrating when you are a business that didn't get that help," he said. "I don't begrudge them. I have suppliers who did get it and I know it helped them stay open."
Although he didn't get any of the COVID-related funds, he said he was able to stay afloat due to the customers that frequent his shop. He also said he is encouraged by what the Christmas shopping season has been like thus far.
Although Gommesen doesn't know what the future will hold in the next few months, he said he does want things to get as normal as they can as soon as they can. He also said he wants everyone to live their lives, but until it can happen without people hating each other for one side wearing a mask and the other not, it won't be back to normal.
"We are looking forward to the future. We have no plans in changing anything. We want to grow our product line and service the customers the best we can," he said.
With the end of 2020 nearing, Gommesen said his business will end on a high note and overall, it was a good year.
Brad Patterson, owner of Patterson's Flowers in Reed City, said there's no doubt they've been hurt by the pandemic.
"Anything in the retail world has been affected," Patterson said. "A lot of funerals didn't have services (which means many families didn't buy flowers this year). Every day, we're staying positive though. You never know what tomorrow brings."
Patterson said they've done a lot more sales over the phone this year, with customers picking up their items curbside.
Kayce Ramsey, owner of Your Sister's Closet thrift shop in Cadillac, said they've also had to come up with different ways for people to shop as a result the pandemic.
"Every time the governor has a press conference, foot traffic goes down," Ramsey said. "People assume that all of downtown is closed. So we have to work that much harder to get sales."
Ramsey said they've started livestreaming on the internet to show the items they have in the store. She said they're also scheduling private shopping appointments for people so they feel more comfortable coming into the store.
While these efforts have brought in some business, Ramsey said there's no way they won't be in the red at the end of the year.
"We are down in sales and that’s just the way it will be," Ramsey said. "We were closed for three months so we are down. Let’s be honest, this year has been devastating to our community. People do not own a small business to get rich. We do it cause we want to make our community better. It’s been difficult to do that this year."
At Caberfae Peaks Ski and Golf Resort, the pandemic has forced management to get creative about how they serve their customers.
“I’d much rather be in a non-COVID year,‘ said manager Pete Meyer. "I'm pretty sure we won't be up (financially at the end of the year) but our goal is to continue serving our customers and we'll support that in any way we can. This has been a back-to-the-basics year."
One of the adjustments they've made to keep their doors open amid the pandemic is limiting the number of people in the ski shop and other indoor areas.
"Tailgating is welcome," Meyer said in regard to skiers and snowboarders putting their gear on in the Caberfae parking lot rather than coming inside to do it.
Another adjustment they've made is adding an outside deck area to their pub to allow them to continue serving food.
Caberfae runs a cafeteria, two bars and two grills, so Meyer said the partial ban on indoor dining was a big hit for them.
Fortunately, interest in the golf course and slopes has been very high this year, which has helped assuage the pain from lost bar and restaurant revenue to some extent.
"We've had really strong bookings and preseason demand," Meyer said. "Stronger than a typical year. The phone's been ringing a lot. I think people need some healthy outdoor recreation right now. They're looking forward to it."
Another activity that people seem to be doing more of this year is buying houses.
Northern Michigan real estate broker Jaimie Fellows-Garno said in her 19 years in the industry, she's never had as good a year as 2020.
"All things real estate are selling right now," Fellows-Garno said. "Cabins, all housing types, even vacant land is even up. There are so many buyers and not enough inventory. It's definitely a seller's market."
Fellows-Garno said she's seen a substantial influx of downstate clients looking to buy property up north following the spring shutdown.
Interested buyers frequently stipulated that they wanted property with its own source of fresh water and enough property to allow for them to grow their own garden.
"They are interested in being self-sufficient," Fellows-Garno said. "They were shut in for such a long time, they want to get out into the country."
With there being so many interested buyers and only so many listings at the moment, Fellows-Garno said she's been seeing a lot of multiple offers on homes and even above-asking-price offers.
Location doesn't seem to matter right now either: Fellows-Garno said homes are selling throughout the area, both in rural regions and those closer to cities in Wexford, Missaukee, Grand Traverse and Osceola counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.