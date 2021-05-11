Coyote Crossing Resort gearing up for season of live music; first show this weekend

CADILLAC — Coyote Crossing Resort on M-55 west of Cadillac is gearing up for what may be one of its busiest concert seasons ever.
Owners Pete and Julie Finch believe many people will be chomping at the bit to get outside and enjoy some live music after being pent up for much of 2020 due to the coronavirus.
"'Explosion' is a good word for it," Pete said in regard to the interest he predicts people will have in going to concerts this spring and summer. "We're hearing a lot of positive feedback already."
Recently, Coyote Crossings released their musical lineup for this year, with the season kicking off this weekend.
Julie said they had a pretty good year in 2020, thanks almost entirely to their ability to host outdoor shows in the new pavilion area adjacent to the resort, which was built in 2019. While they were able to salvage their season in the midst of a pandemic, they believe this year's turnout will blow 2020 out of the water.
Not only are expectations for turnout high this year, but Pete said their lineup is bigger than it’s ever been, with several national-touring acts.
With many indoor venues holding off on booking talent until various uncertainties about COVID-19 are resolved, Pete said they were able to book musicians who normally wouldn't be available, including their first big act of the season, Ward Davis, who is best friends with Cody Jinks, one of the most well-known figures in the genre of outlaw country music.
Other notable acts who will be performing this year at Coyote Crossing Resort are The Michigan Rattlers, Tom Petty tribute band The Insiders, and local favorites Luke Winslow-King and Rachael Davis.
Also returning this year are Cadillac-area musicians Zak Bunce and Adam Joynt, who Julie said both have been a huge help in organizing and MCing their shows in past years.
Much like the public's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic has been mixed, Pete said opinions among musicians to the virus vary, with some still very cautious about performing in front of crowds and others more anxious to get back onstage.
One of the silver linings of the pandemic, however, is that many musicians used their free time to work on new songs and finish albums, which they are eager to perform for the first time in front of audiences.
With the exception of this Saturday's show, which begins at 1 p.m. (to coincide with the Baldwin Blessing of the Bikes), Pete said all shows will start around 8 p.m.
Prices for each show will vary, from $5 to $30. New this year at Coyote Crossing is a season pass, which will cost $125 before Memorial Day, and $150 after Memorial Day until June 12.
In addition to shows on Saturdays, Coyote Crossing also will host Open Mic Nights every Thursday throughout the summer, starting on May 27 at 8 p.m.
Picnic tables are available for seating in the corral near the stage. Six of them will be on a new raised deck they've just built. These are the only tables which will have table service, and they can be reserved in advance for a fee, by calling (231) 862-3212, ext. 1.
All of the other outdoor tables will be "self-serve" for food and drinks. Guests are also welcome to bring their own chairs, when they come to listen to music.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite, or at the gate.
Coyote Crossing Resort summer concert series:
• May 15 — 44 North and Adam Joynt Band — $5
• May 29 — Adam Joynt Band — $10
• June 5 — Zak Bunce and GrooveGround — $10
• June 12 — Ward Davis with Myron Elkins — $30
• June 19 — The Moonhowlers — $10
• June 26 — Roosevelt Diggs — $10
• July 10 — Drew Hale Band — $10
• July 17 — Double show: Rachael Davis and Luke Winslow-King — $25 in advance and $30 day of show
• July 24 — Adam Joynt Band — $10
• July 31 — Myron Elkins and Dying Breed — $15
• Aug. 7 — Michigan Rattlers — $25 in advance and $30 day of show
• Aug. 21 — Drew Hale Band — $10
• Aug. 28 — Matt Sayles with special guests — $10
• Sept. 4 — The Insiders — $25 in advance and $30 day of show
