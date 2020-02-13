Crane Wives singer Emilee Petersmark making solo appearance at Gopherwood

CADILLAC — On Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., on the 3rd floor of the Elk’s building in downtown Cadillac, Gopherwood Concerts continues its 36th season of musical expansion with Emilee Petersmark.
You know Petersmark from her guitar, banjo, and vocal work with The Crane Wives, a Michigan favorite. Gopherwood regulars remember their lively acoustic performance last season.
When she’s not fronting The Crane Wives, Petersmark has worked as an acclaimed visual artist, producing original artwork as well as commissions for such musicians as The Accidentals and Melophobix. She also has an ever-growing collection of songs that just didn’t fit the band, that felt too personal or small for the Wives’ ever-growing sound. Emilee is prepping for a solo album with these gems, slated for release in 2021.
This unique opportunity to get a peek into the soul of a fierce and restless heart, right here in Cadillac, is one that shouldn’t be missed.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 12 and under (with an adult). Tickets cost $18 at the door for adults, $9 for students. You can get your tickets at the After 26 Depot, Horizon Books, Toy Town in Cadillac, online at My North Tickets, or by calling 1-800-836-0717.
