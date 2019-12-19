CADILLAC — Northbound U.S. 131 was partially closed Wednesday morning after a semitrailer struck the guardrail near mile marker 177.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was dispatched to the crash at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the semitrailer lost control on an overpass which caused one lane to be closed to traffic for roughly an hour, according to a release by police. No other vehicles were involved and the driver of the semitrailer was not injured, police said.
The driver was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions, according to police.
