CADILLAC — A driver started the Fourth of July weekend off with a bang Friday morning but darkened the morning for residents near North Boulevard in
Cadillac.
Cadillac police say were called to a single-vehicle crash about 9 a.m. on North Boulevard. When police arrived, both subjects fled, heading west on the pathway near the road. Officers determined who the driver was and took a 51-year-old Cadillac man into custody for OWI First. The male had non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash knocked down power lines across North Boulevard. Cadillac Fire Department and Consumers Energy responded.
Power to nearly 300 Consumers Energy customers was knocked out for about five hours.
