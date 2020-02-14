CADILLAC — Wexford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash on East 13th Street and Crosby Road after a car veered into an oncoming bus.
Deputies were dispatched at 3:55 p.m. to the accident after a 16-year-old woman from Marion heading eastbound on 13th Street lost control of her vehicle as she took the curve onto Crosby and spun into an oncoming Cadillac Area Schools bus, according to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus was transporting 36 students, none of which reported any injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The 16-year-old, however, was sent to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and treated for minor injuries after hitting her head in the crash.
Though the incident is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported that seatbelts were used and alcohol is not considered to be a factor.
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Flight EMS and Haring Township Fire Department.
