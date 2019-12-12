CADILLAC — An elderly driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a crash on South Mitchell Street near Herradura’s and the Social Security Administration.
Cadillac City Police Officer Austin Reardon told the Cadillac News that the woman, who was driving a silver sedan, tried to turn left into the Social Security Administration’s driveway and didn’t see the southbound SUV in her way.
The SUV’s driver was not injured. But the elderly woman experienced chest pains after her airbag deployed, Officer Reardon said. She left the scene in an ambulance headed for Cadillac Munson Hospital and was treated for minor injuries.
Reardon said she would be ticketed.
