CADILLAC — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of M-115 and South Mackinaw Trail.
The crash began when a vehicle crossing M-115 from South Mackinaw Trail stopped in the middle of the busy intersection, according to Deputy Jacob Zajac with the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
After stopping, Zajac said the vehicle suddenly continued through the intersection and crashed into a second vehicle, causing a third to collide with them as well.
There were no injuries or hospitalizations. Ambulances and the Cadillac Fire Department arrived as a precaution due to the initial possibility of a woman needing to be extracted from her vehicle.
