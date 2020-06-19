CADILLAC — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday, June 18.
At around 10:30 a.m., Cadillac Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Division Street and Leeson Avenue.
The crash occurred after a northbound 25-year-old man from Chase driving a Ford pickup disregarded a stop sign and continued into the path of an eastbound Chevy pickup driven by a 66-year-old from Cadillac.
The impact sent both vehicles into the northeast corner of the intersection and overturned the white Ford, according to a press release.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Munson ER in Cadillac for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 66-year-old Chevy driver and a 19-year-old passenger in Ford were examined by Northflight EMS on scene and released.
The 25-year-old from Chase received a citation for disregarding a stop sign.
