As an 11-year-old fourth-grader, Eric Ikens' life was forever changed in 1983.
He was out for a bike ride when he was hit by a car. The injuries that resulted left the then elementary student in a coma for nearly a year. After six months, the hospital discharged him and left his family to search for a facility that would cater to the needs Eric had.
They eventually found such a place in Pittsburgh. It was another five months before Eric awoke and another year before he was able to come back home. The work, however, was far from over.
Eric continued his therapies and made progress. He eventually was able to relearn how to eat on his own and no longer needed a feeding tube. Nearly 40 years later, Eric is a quadriplegic with limited use of his left arm and hand. He also has brain seizures and is unable to speak, but does understand what is said to him. He communicates by pointing, nodding and through his facial expressions.
Eric's Mother Ilene Ikens said their life was changed in 1983 and due to recently passed legislation, 2021 has the potential to have a similar type of impact on their family.
In 2019, the Michigan legislature passed – and the Governor signed – Public Acts 21 and 22 of 2019. These Acts were the first comprehensive Michigan No-Fault Auto Insurance coverage changes of any substance in 40 years.
For year's Michigan's no-fault system offered health care for crash victims like Eric. With the changes the law brings, families like the Ikens believe the new fee schedule will require care providers and rehabilitation centers to slash the rates they charge insurance companies by nearly half.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation into law in May 2019. At the time, she said it would reform the auto insurance system in the state to guarantee lower rates for every Michigan driver, protect insurance coverage options and strengthen consumers' protections. The law was designed to guarantee lower rates for drivers for eight years, protect people's choice to pick their own Personal Injury Protection options with coinciding PIP rate reductions.
It is those reductions that have families like the Ikens and caregivers like Jeff Pickle worried.
Pickle works as a home health aide and when working with Eric he is considered a high tech aide. What that means is he can do more for Eric than a regular home health aide could. Things like suction, giving medications and seizure management are all things Pickle can assist with. He has worked in that capacity for 25 years and for the entirety of that time he has worked with Eric.
To say Eric and the Ikens are more than just clients is an understatement. Eric is part of Pickle's family. So when the changes to the fee schedule and what that will mean to Eric started to come out, Pickle was upset, but he also is fearful about what it could mean about his job.
To understand what potentially could happen if the new law's fee schedule is allowed to start on July 1, Pickle said you have to have an understanding of no fault's history in Michigan.
For nearly 50 years, if someone was injured in a car crash in Michigan, the no-fault law allowed for payment of reasonably necessary products, services and accommodations. There is no defined list of services specifically allowed or excluded, just that they need to be reasonably necessary.
When it comes to what the new law eliminates or reduces there is only one. An insurance company no longer is required to pay for family-provided attendant care for more than 56 hours per week. Insurance companies can contract with families for more hours if they decide to, but they don’t have to.
When it comes to services that were eliminated or substantially reduce under the new law, the list is long.
Many other products, services, and accommodations where Medicare does not have a listed amount payable will be subject to a 45% reduction beginning after July 1. As a result, the belief is that the 45% reduction will make it impossible or impractical for many providers to continue to make those services available. What that means potentially is many of these services could be eliminated under the new law, or very difficult to access, because many providers will stop providing those services.
Patients like Eric, however, will still require the care.
"People will not be losing services, but due to the 45% pay cut, now one will be able to afford to offer the services," he said. "If there is no Medicare code then they will get reimbursed at 200%, but Medicare pays garbage. If there is not a code, they will be billed at 55% at what they were paying as of Jan. 1, 2019. Transportation, home health care, medical equipment and therapy will be slashed."
Irene Ikens said if the fee schedule changes are implemented on July 1, many of the places that provide care for her son could cease to do so. She also said she believes they will stop taking no-fault cases or simply stop offering the service.
If that happens, Irene Ikens said many of those people will end up in nursing homes and likely will not receive the level of care they need. She also said she would like to see the change delayed or the legislators come back to the table to see if there is another option.
"I would like them to come to our home and witness the kind of care Eric needs. It is hard to explain when you don't have the knowledge," she said. "The second thing I would like to see is them going back to the table. The 55% cut is going to do major, major, major harm to many families."
There are a few options currently in the legislature that would help to alleviate the blow the new fee schedule would cause.
House Bill 4486 and Senate Bill 314 are options legislators have that would address the concerns the new fee schedule would cause. HB 4486 and SB 314 provide a fix to an unintended consequence of Michigan’s 2019 auto insurance reform package without rewriting the entire fee schedule, adding costs to the system or changing any other element of auto no-fault reform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.