CADILLAC — Multiple crashes on M-115 Friday had Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor reminding drivers to pay attention and be safe.
Three M-115 crashes were reported Friday including at 29 Road, 13th Street, and Mackinaw Trail. Two of the crashes occurred between 4:30-5 p.m. while the third occurred earlier in the day around 7:30 a.m. In each of the crashes, there were no serious injuries but the individuals involved in the crash Friday morning did opt to seek medical attention, according to Taylor.
They, however, were not transported by ambulance, but rather by their vehicles, Taylor said.
