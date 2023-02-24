GRAYLING — The Crawford County Prosecutor has determined a Michigan State Police trooper was justified in using deadly force connected to a Feb. 3 traffic stop in Crawford County.
In her factual findings and legal conclusions report, Crawford County Prosecutor Sierra Koch said the trooper was left with no safe alternative other than to use deadly force in self-defense against David Stockton. It is unknown why Stockton pulled out a firearm containing a full magazine of ammunition or why he pointed it at the trooper during a routine traffic encounter.
The findings from his toxicology report also showed Stockton’s blood alcohol was more than double the legal limit at 0.181 and he had THC levels of 6.6 ng/mL.
She also said the evidence also supports the trooper’s belief that the use of deadly force was the only self-defense option available to him. For that reason, she found the use of deadly force was reasonable, justified and legal under the circumstances.
As a result, the complaint will be closed without criminal charges against the trooper.
