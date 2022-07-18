CADILLAC — After quiet summers the last two years, the Cadillac Festival of the Arts and its artists, non-profit groups, clubs and vendors returned to Cadillac City Park this past weekend.
While 2020 and 2021’s festivals were replaced with events called Art Week, it was missing many of the festival’s staple activities, like the Phyllis Olson Art Fair and Taste of Cadillac food vendors. Several activities from previous festival years returned, including the artisan market, Mayor’s Art Award and live music performances, but an all-new activity, called Art and UnWined, also was added to the agenda.
The winning piece in the Mayor’s Art Award was from James Prince.
Several musical groups performed on Friday and Saturday, including the Petoskey Steel Drum Band, the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra and Seth Bernard and Friends. The festival receives about 4,000 visitors over its two days, and it was anticipated that would be the case for this year’s iteration of the festival.
