CADILLAC — Crews on Monday began adding bright green markings to Lake Street to signify the bike lane, and will be finishing the work today.
The markings are part of the White Pine Trail trailhead, which is nearing completion.
Project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said Lake Street will be closed for approximately four or five hours Wednesday morning between Cass Street and Chapin Street to continue painting.
Tuesday’s work was on two legs of the South Street/Lake Street intersection and in a few locations in the bike lane on both sides of the street.
Boice said the bright green color is meant to increase the visibility of cyclist using bike lanes.
Drivers will see the bright green at the crossing of Lake Street at The Trailhead at Cadillac Commons, across the exit driveway of the Lake Street parking lot, and on two legs of the South Street/Lake Street intersection.
Bicyclists still need to yield right of way when there is a stop control at an intersection.
