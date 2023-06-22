Crews battle wildfire near Manton

MANTON — Firefighters converged on a sizable wildfire Thursday afternoon near Manton.
According to a source at the scene, crews were close to containment as of 7 p.m. They utilized state, local and air assets to battle the blaze, along with two “Airbosses” out of Gaylord and a Chinook helicopter.
The fire occurred between East 18 1/2 Road and East 20 Road, and started around 3:24 p.m.C
Crews are still determining the number of acres burned.
The cause doesn’t appear to be suspicious at this time.
