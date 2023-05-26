CADILLAC — Work began recently on Haring Township’s newest Mexican food joint — Taco John’s.
Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green confirmed that they’ve approved the site plan for the restaurant, which will be located just south of the Asian Buffet restaurant on North Mitchell Street.
The Wexford Building Department approved construction permits earlier this month, and last week crews began moving dirt at the site.
A representative of the construction company, Newco Design Build, told the Cadillac News that the building is expected to be finished by Oct. 4.
According to the floor plans submitted to the building department, the restaurant will feature both a drive-thru lane and sit-down dining.
According to the Taco John’s website, the restaurant started out as a small taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1969.
“Our one-of-a-kind tacos and other bold flavors were an instant hit in the community,” the website states. “Two local businessmen wanted to share these unique flavors with the world. So, they purchased the franchise rights in 1969 and named the restaurant after the man who started it all — John.”
From there, Taco John’s restaurants began popping up across the Midwest, evolving to include drive-thrus and interior seating.
Today, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states. According to the map of locations on the Taco John’s website, there currently are three restaurants in Michigan, all located in the Grand Rapids area.
The Taco John’s menu includes a variety of tacos, nachos, quesadillas, burritos, potato Oles, doughnut bites, churros and more.
