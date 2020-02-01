CADILLAC — Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was the Cadillac Lofts, although if you regularly drive through downtown, you might have noticed the progress that's been made on the building in recent months.
Project architect Dean DeKryger, with The DK Design Group, said they have begun applying masonry to one of the exterior walls of the Lofts, located at the intersection of Cass and Mitchell streets. Crews have set up a platform outside the building covered by a plastic tarp, under which they are installing the stonework. Heavy machinery on the ground lifts the bricks up to the workers underneath the tarp.
As the masonry goes up, it covers the yellow insulation boards that have been so visible on the outside of the building for several weeks.
DeKryger said they also have begun installing drywall to the interior floors, starting with the top floor and moving to the bottom. They're also nearly finished hooking up the rough electrical and mechanical components on each floor.
Most of the aluminum and glass work on the first floor of the structure also is complete; this area will be reserved for businesses while the top three floors will be residential apartments.
"We're pretty much on schedule and on budget," DeKryger said. "It's looking like mid-June is when we'll be finished."
As for when crews will begin site work on the second building, DeKryger said that timeline is still being worked out.
"It will begin at our earliest convenience," DeKryger said.
Back in February of 2019, crews began the process of tearing down the old Emmington Insurance building and in March, they demolished the old Oleson's Grocery Store in preparation for construction of the Lofts.
During the summer, they poured footings for the first L-shaped building and erected structural steel beams.
By the fall, they had erected the structural steel shell of the building and encloses the sides in preparation for winter. They also poured pavement in the bottom story of the building.
Assuming they remain on schedule, DeKryger said the apartments should be open to occupants by June of next year. Completion of parking lot paving on the east side of the block should also be finished by that time, DeKryger said.
